TICKET TV: Oceanside Mariners Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Football
The Oceanside Mariners visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Here's this week's remaining Ticket TV Schedule:*
Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 pm Boys Soccer: Old Town @ Hermon
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
