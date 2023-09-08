The Oceanside Mariners visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.

Here's this week's remaining Ticket TV Schedule:*

Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 pm Boys Soccer: Old Town @ Hermon

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.