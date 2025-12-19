Connor McDavid scored on a short-handed breakaway and set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ power-play score, helping the Edmonton Oilers beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Thursday night.

Former Boston University player Quinn Hutson added his first NHL goal as the Oilers won for the sixth time in eight games.

Edmonton goalie Tristan Jarry left with an apparent injury with 3:52 left in the second period after he slid quickly from his left to right trying to make a save. He stopped 12 shots in 13 chances, and Calvin Pickard made 12 saves in relief.

Pavel Zacha had a power-play score for Boston, which had won five of its last six. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.

Hutson scored off a rebound of Max Jones’ shot, pushing Edmonton ahead 2-1 at with 5:22 left in the second period after Swayman made a glove stop but couldn’t handle the puck.

McDavid collected a pass from Nugent-Hopkins, skated down the middle, shifted to his backhand and tucked the puck inside the right post, making it 3-1 just under two minutes into the third.

Entering with the NHL’s top ranked power play, the Oilers scored on their first opportunity when McDavid made a perfect feed to Nugent-Hopkins from behind the net to the right circle, where he one-timed a shot past Swayman with 6:22 left in the first.

McDavid had two goals and two assists in a victory over Pittsburgh in the previous game.

Up next

Oilers: Close a five-game trip Saturday at Minnesota.

Bruins: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.