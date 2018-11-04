Oladipo Beats Celtics With Last Second Shot [VIDEO]

A Kyrie Irving missed shot on an out of bounds play led to an Indiana Pacers rebound a three-point shot for Victor Oladipo as the Pacers beat the Celtics 102-101 Saturday night.

It was the first game of a long, five game road trip for the C's and they drop to 6-3.

The game featured 18 lead changes and 10 ties.

Irving hit two big baskets down the stretch but coming out of a late game timeout, he missed a virtual layup that would have put the game away...

Oladipo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Irving finished with 18 points. Marcus Morris was high scorer for the Celtics with 23 off the bench.