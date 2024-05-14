Old Town 1-Hits MDI Winning 6-0

The Old Town Coyotes 1-hit the MDI Trojans, winning 6-0 in Old Town on Tuesday, May 14th.

Brendan Mahaney hit a solo home run for the Coyotes in the 1st inning and Nate Baker hit a solo home run in the 5th inning.

Baker, the designated hitter was 3-3, driving in 2 runs. Peyton Vose had 2 hits with a double. Matt Brawn and Julian Duty each singled, with Duty driving in a run.

Duty was on the mound for the Coyotes. He struck out 10 and walked 4.

Jay Haney started on the mound for MDI. He went 4.0 innings and allowed 6 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 3. Spencer Grierson pitchd the 5th and 6th innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out and walked 1.

Nick Jacobs had MDI's lone hit.

MDI is now 6-4. They will play at Bangor against John Bapst on Thursday, May 16th at 5 p.m.

Old Town is now 7-2. They will play at Ellsworth on Thursday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

