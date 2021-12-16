Old Town Girls Down Hermon 52-41 [STATS]

The Old Town Girls Basketball Team traveled down to Hermon on Thursday night, coming away with a 52-41 victory.

Hermon and Old Town were tied 5-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Old Town held a 1 point lead at the end of the 1st Half 19-19. The Coyotes outshot the Hawks 16-10 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead 35-28.

Old Town was paced by Madelyn Emerson with 16 points and Makayla Emerson with 13 points. The Coyotes were 16-20 from the free throw line. Old Town had 6 3-pointers. Madelyn Emerson had 4 3-pointers and Makayla Emerson had 2 3-pointers.

Hermon was led by Faith Coombs and Maddie Lebel with 10 points each. The Hawks were 12-22 from the free throw line. Hermon had 3 3-pointers on the night. Maddie Lebel had 2 3-pointers and Faith Coombs the other 3-pointer.

Old Town is now 3-0. They play at Washington Academy on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Hermon is now 2-1 on the season. The Hawks travel to Caribou on Saturday December 18th to play the Vikings at 1:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Girls 5 14 16 17 52 Hermon Girls 5 13 10 13 41

Box Score

Old Town

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Maddy Arsenault 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 Madelyn Emerson 1 16 6 2 4 0 0 10 Lexi Thibodeau 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Haylie Madden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Makayla Emerson 1 13 3 1 2 5 6 20 Kilee Bradeen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Saige Evans 1 9 3 3 0 3 3 24 Logan Gardner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Gabrielle Cody 1 4 1 1 0 2 5 32 Alexis Degrasse 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Sydney Loring 1 6 0 0 0 6 6 TOTALS 1 52 15 9 6 16 20

Hermon