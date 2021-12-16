Old Town Girls Down Hermon 52-41 [STATS]

The Old Town Girls Basketball Team traveled down to Hermon on Thursday night, coming away with a 52-41 victory.

Hermon and Old Town were tied 5-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Old Town held a 1 point lead at the end of the 1st Half 19-19. The Coyotes outshot the Hawks 16-10 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead 35-28.

Old Town was paced by Madelyn Emerson with 16 points and Makayla Emerson with 13 points. The Coyotes were 16-20 from the free throw line. Old Town had 6 3-pointers. Madelyn Emerson had 4 3-pointers and Makayla Emerson had 2 3-pointers.

Hermon was led by Faith Coombs and Maddie Lebel with 10 points each. The Hawks were 12-22 from the free throw line. Hermon had 3 3-pointers on the night. Maddie Lebel had 2 3-pointers and Faith Coombs the other 3-pointer.

Old Town is now 3-0. They play at Washington Academy on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Hermon is now 2-1 on the season. The Hawks travel to Caribou on Saturday December 18th to play the Vikings at 1:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town  Girls514161752
Hermon  Girls513101341

Box Score

Old Town

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Maddy Arsenault1211000
4Madelyn Emerson11662400
10Lexi Thibodeau1211000
12Haylie Madden1000000
14Makayla Emerson11331256
20Kilee Bradeen1000000
22Saige Evans1933033
24Logan Gardner1000000
30Gabrielle Cody1411025
32Alexis Degrasse1000000
40Sydney Loring1600066
TOTALS15215961620

Hermon

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs11043112
3Allie Cameron1422000
4Brooke Gallop1000000
5Rachel Wickett1000000
10Izzy Byram1000000
11Maddie Lebel11020248
12Sydney Gallop1411024
13Charlotte Caron1311012
14Ashley Cote1000000
15Veronica Chichetto1000000
23Megan Tracy1211000
32Elizabeth Wyman1822046
34Bella Bowden1000000
TOTALS141131031222
