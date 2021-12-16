Old Town Girls Down Hermon 52-41 [STATS]
The Old Town Girls Basketball Team traveled down to Hermon on Thursday night, coming away with a 52-41 victory.
Hermon and Old Town were tied 5-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Old Town held a 1 point lead at the end of the 1st Half 19-19. The Coyotes outshot the Hawks 16-10 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead 35-28.
Old Town was paced by Madelyn Emerson with 16 points and Makayla Emerson with 13 points. The Coyotes were 16-20 from the free throw line. Old Town had 6 3-pointers. Madelyn Emerson had 4 3-pointers and Makayla Emerson had 2 3-pointers.
Hermon was led by Faith Coombs and Maddie Lebel with 10 points each. The Hawks were 12-22 from the free throw line. Hermon had 3 3-pointers on the night. Maddie Lebel had 2 3-pointers and Faith Coombs the other 3-pointer.
Old Town is now 3-0. They play at Washington Academy on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.
Hermon is now 2-1 on the season. The Hawks travel to Caribou on Saturday December 18th to play the Vikings at 1:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Girls
|5
|14
|16
|17
|52
|Hermon Girls
|5
|13
|10
|13
|41
Box Score
Old Town
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Maddy Arsenault
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Madelyn Emerson
|1
|16
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|10
|Lexi Thibodeau
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Haylie Madden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Makayla Emerson
|1
|13
|3
|1
|2
|5
|6
|20
|Kilee Bradeen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Saige Evans
|1
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|24
|Logan Gardner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Gabrielle Cody
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|32
|Alexis Degrasse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sydney Loring
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|TOTALS
|1
|52
|15
|9
|6
|16
|20
Hermon
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|1
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Allie Cameron
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|1
|10
|2
|0
|2
|4
|8
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Ashley Cote
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Tracy
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|1
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|34
|Bella Bowden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|41
|13
|10
|3
|12
|22