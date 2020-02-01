TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles vs. Hermon Hawks on Basketball Night [WATCH]

The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Hermon Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

The boys game is the latest installment of Basketball Night on Ticket TV, a presentation of Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.

The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, is proud to bring you coverage of high school sports throughout eastern Maine. We also tell the stories of the student-athletes that compete, and we invite you to nominate a student-athlete for our High School Athlete of the Week.