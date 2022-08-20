Brewer – Old Town Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Orono [PHOTOS]

Brewer &#8211; Old Town Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Orono [PHOTOS]

10 Girl's Soccer Teams played in Orono on Saturday, August 20th with temperatures in the high 80's by mid-morning. 3 fields were used with 2-25 minute halves for each game.

Teams participating included

  • Bangor
  • Brewer #1 and Brewer #2
  • Bucksport
  • Central
  • Foxcroft Academy
  • Mattanawcook
  • Old Town
  • Orono
  • PVHS

Check out photos from the day

Old Town - Brewer Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Orono Play Day

Old Town - Brewer Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Orono Play Day, August 20, 2022
Filed Under: Brewer High School, Old Town High School
Categories: Girls Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports
Comments
