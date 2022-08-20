Brewer – Old Town Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Orono [PHOTOS]
10 Girl's Soccer Teams played in Orono on Saturday, August 20th with temperatures in the high 80's by mid-morning. 3 fields were used with 2-25 minute halves for each game.
Teams participating included
- Bangor
- Brewer #1 and Brewer #2
- Bucksport
- Central
- Foxcroft Academy
- Mattanawcook
- Old Town
- Orono
- PVHS
Check out photos from the day
Get our free mobile app
Old Town - Brewer Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Orono Play Day
Old Town - Brewer Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Orono Play Day, August 20, 2022 Photo Chris Popper