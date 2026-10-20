TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Girls’ Soccer
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity girls' soccer on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY 10/19/26 6:00PM SOCCER - B JOHN BAPST AT FOXCROFT
TUESDAY 10/20/26 4:00PM SOCCER – B ELLSWORTH AT HERMON
TUESDAY 10/20/26 6:00PM SOCCER – G ELLSWORTH AT HERMON
FRIDAY 10/23/26 6:00PM FOOTBALL FOXCROFT AT BREWER
FRIDAY 10/23/26 7:00PM FOOTBALL LEAVITT AT HERMON
SATURDAY 10/24/26 2:00PM FOOTBALL YORK AT HAMPDEN
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