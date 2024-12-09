TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Girls’ Varsity Basketball

The Old Town Coyotes visit the John Bapst Crusaders in girls' varsity basketball on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 12/9/2024, 6:30 PM, BBALL - G, OLD TOWN @ JOHN BAPST

MONDAY, 12/9/2024, 8:00 PM, BBALL - B, OLD TOWN @ JOHN BAPST

TUESDAY, 12/10/2024, 6:30 PM, BBALL - G, SKOWHEGAN @ BREWER

THURSDAY, 12/12/2024, 7:00 PM, BBALL - G, BUCKSPORT @ ORONO

FRIDAY, 12/13/2024, 6:30 PM, BBALL - B, BANGOR @ BREWER

SATURDAY 12/14/2024, 1:30 PM, BBALL - B, ELLSWORTH @ ORONO

*subject to change

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta