MDI Trojans Visit Old Town Coyotes in Girls’ Varsity Soccer

The MDI Trojans visit the Old Town Coyotes in girls' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

The playoff game will begin below at 7 PM from Cameron Stadium in Bangor. A replay of the game will be posted below after it is finished.

If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.

If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our next High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.

You may watch past games on Ticket TV.

Get our free mobile app