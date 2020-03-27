Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team’s History [PICS]

There are lots of NFL teams confirmed to have uniform changes in the works (Buccaneers, Chargers, Rams, Falcons, Browns).

Some of them desperately need changing. Sometimes though, the best redesign is the one that simply goes back to a great uniform of the past.

Personally, I would love to see the Rams go back to their Eric Dickerson-era purple and gold sets. We've seen the Rams (sort of) do that by making that their default home uniform for the past two years.

To give some inspiration to these teams making changes, we've selected one uniform for each team that is its best in team history: