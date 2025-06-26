This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

From tribal legislation to smartphone gaming, the online casino scene in Maine is heating up.

Let’s dive into something that’s been quietly brewing under the radar, the move toward online casinos. We’ve already seen sports betting go live back in November 2023, and now in 2025 there’s serious chatter about bringing real-money online casino games to our neck of the woods. So, what’s changing, who’s benefiting (or losing out), and what does it mean for you?

National and global picture: What's behind this boom

Upward trends nationwide

The color of the online gambling market is green, globally it was an estimated $572.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $618.69 billion by 2025, growing at about a 8% compound annual rate through 2030. U.S. figures follow that trajectory: Online gambling, driven by sports, casino games and poker, should grow at about a 10–11% annual rate.

Technology and consumer habits

It's simple, really: Humans love convenience, especially the mobile variety. With smartphones in nearly every hand, apps and mobile-friendly sites are the way to go. Spinning reels, blackjack or live roulette, it's all just a tap away. Throw in effortless payment options and loyalty rewards, and you've got all the ingredients for serious user growth.

Crypto and blockchain

On the bleeding edge, some websites are offering blockchain‑based gaming, even accepting crypto. That's interesting because those best Bitcoin casinos lists, handy comparison sites, they refer to real‑money sites that use software to filter ratings and features, and yes, some use Bitcoin acceptance as a sales pitch. It's enabling serious players who appreciate crypto transparency to narrow in on what's legit.

Down east details: Maine's online betting landscape

Sports betting initial victories

Though online casinos have yet to make landfall, sports betting is already off to a winner. Mainers bet approximately $82 million in 2023, mostly in November and December following launch. In 2024, that ballooned to a $413 million handle and gross gaming revenue of $43.5 million, which translated to $5 million in tax revenue.

Bottom line? Sports betting got off to a fast and strong start, with the hold average at around 10.5%.

Casino and tribal moves

We have two terrestrial casinos, Hollywood in Bangor and Oxford in the north, that are posting record numbers: Hollywood's May 2025 was $5.8 million in revenue, a near 15% year-over-year increase, with Oxford reaching $9.2 million, up 7.7%. But Maine's Gambling Control Unit warns these brick-and-mortar sites did lose tax revenue when mobile sportsbooks launched, cannibalizing some land-based spend.

Legislative moves: LD 1164 in the limelight

What's the bill all about?

Enter LD 1164, a bill sponsored largely by the four Wabanaki tribes. It would grant them exclusive rights to present online casino games (slots, table games, etc.) via agreements with qualified operators, under regulation by Maine's Gambling Control Unit. Highlights from the bill:

Tax rate: 16–18% of gross revenue, with estimates of $1.8 million in fiscal year 2025–26, rising to $3.6 million in 2026–27.

Money would pay for addiction services, housing for veterans, opioid treatment, administrative costs and other community programs.

Opposed by local casinos, which argue it would sap revenue and could cost 400 jobs and $67 million in revenue annually.

Where it stands now

In June 2025 it passed the House on an 85‑59 vote. The Senate voted next, 18‑17. The next step is that the bill must pass the appropriations table, then possibly be signed or vetoed by the governor.

What this means for you in Maine

New local options

If LD 1164 is enacted and overcomes the budget hurdle, game on. You'd have legal access to online casinos run locally, with addiction treatment and social program support built into the model.

Economic ripple effects

Tax money stays close to home. The tribes get a new revenue stream and Mainers lose fewer dollars to offshore platforms. On the flip side, local casino employees might feel a pinch, both in-house visits and land‑based tourism could decline.

Responsible gambling

Since this is a regulated market, expect the usual safeguards: Age limits, self‑exclusion options, warnings about gambling risks and steady funding for prevention and recovery services.

Broader trends versus Maine reality

To provide some context, the domestic and global online casino market is growing exponentially, thanks in no small part to digital payments and mobile access. Mobile-first websites are standard, which is perfectly in line with Mainers' current practice of using mobile apps for sports betting. Tribal partnerships have been the default legal avenue for hosting online gaming in most states, and that is exactly what is being provided here in LD 1164.

And while blockchain and cryptocurrency are still niche, they're gaining momentum. Sites ranking and reviewing the best bitcoin casinos are already established to promote sites that offer secure, crypto-friendly gambling, a trend that could easily reach Maine as laws catch up.

Summing up the land...

So, here's the lay of the land: Online casino play in Maine is almost in sight. Sports wagering is well‑established, local casinos are holding in despite new pressure and offshore bleed is real. LD 1164, the tribal licensing bill, passed both chambers and is at the budget table phase now. If that cruises through and is signed by the governor, online casino games will be legally live later this year or early in 2026.

That translates to more choice for Mainers, straight from your cell phone, backed by local regulation, with the profits staying in-state. It also translates to the tribal nations getting their rightful share, brick‑and‑mortar operations may need to shift strategy and responsible gambling measures are front and center.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.