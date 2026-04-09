Cooper Flagg recorded a double-double on Wednesday night, April 8th but it wasn't enough, as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Phoenix Suns 112-107.

Flagg played 32 minutes, scoring 11 points. He ripped down a team-high 11 rebounds, and had 6 assists, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot.

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

Cooper and the Mavericks just have 2 games left in the regular season. They play at Phoenix at San Antonio on Friday, April 10th at 8 p.m. before finishing the regular season on Sunday, April 12 at home against the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m.

Cooper is averaging 21.0 points per game, which is the 24th best in the NBA. He is also averaging 6.7 rebounds per game (39h best) and 4.6 assists per game (44th best).

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