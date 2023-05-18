TICKET TV: Orono Red Riots Visit Old Town Coyotes in Varsity Baseball
The Orono Red Riots visit the Old Town Coyotes in varsity baseball on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. You may watch the game below.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Monday, May 15, 4:30 p.m., Ellsworth at John Bapst baseball
Tuesday, May 16, 4:30 p.m., Old Town at Hermon softball
Wednesday, May 17, 7 p.m., Bangor at Hampden baseball
Thursday, May 18, 4:30 p.m., Orono at Old Town baseball
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
