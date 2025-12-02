Orono High School will be inducting 5 individuals into their Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, December 6th between games at the Orono Red Riots host the Bucksport Golden Bucks in basketball.

Being inducted are Bob Cimbollek, John Giffin, Diann and Bill Libby and Jeff Mateja.

Bob Cimbollek

Coach Cimbollek taught and coach at Orono High School from 1963-1969. He taught physical education and was the Boy's Basketball coach and assistant football coach. During his 7 seasons guiding the Red Riots he had a record of 106-32 and had 5 tripls tot eh Eastern Maine championship as well as 3 appearances in the Class L State Championships. His teams won the State Titles in 1967 and 1969.

He was also part of 3 State Football Championship teams in 1963, 1966 and 1068.

After leaving Orono he coached at Bangor before heading to John Bapst where he was a coach from 1988-2000. During his career his teams had a record of 426-157 with his teams winning 6 Eastern Maine Titles and 5 State Titles.

John Giffin

Coach Giffin replaced Bob Cimbollek in 1970 and taught and coached at Orono from 1979 to 1979. He coached the Boy's Basketball Team and Golf Team

His teams had a record of 136-45 in 9years. They appeared in the Class B Eastern Maine Championship Games in 1971, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1978 winning regional titles in 1973 and 1974. They won the Class Be State Title in 1973 with a double overtime win over Campden-Rockport 60-55 to end the season with a perfect 22-0 record.

Diann and Bill Libby

The are entering the Sports Hall of Fame under the special contributor category.

Diann started out volunteering at the Orono Rec Department and Old Town YMCA in basketball, soccer, farm league baseball and softball. She then became the Orono Middle School assistant track coach for 1 year. She was the concessions coordinator for the Orono Booster's Club for 5 years and substitute taught from 1988-2021. She kept the basketball scorebooks for Orono for over 25 years. She also took over the soccer score clock and helped officiate the Shot Put, Discus and Javelin for almost 2 decades.

Bill worked on the football chain crew for 7 years before moving up to the press box to announce football games for the next 19 years. He filled in for Diann keeping the clocks at soccer and became the voice of Orono High School Athletics. He kept the basketball score clock and announced for 22 years. He was the Orono Girl's Summer League Director for 13 years and also did the clock. He was very active int he State AAU and YBOA Girl's Basketball for over 2 decades.

Jeff Mateja

He attended Orono from 1973 to 1977 and was a 10-time letter winner in soccer, indoor track and outdoor track, captaining all 3 sports.

He held Orono High School record in both the 110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles for over 20 years. He won individual State Titles in both events in 1996 and 1997 with his teams winning the PVC, Regional and State Championships.

In 1996 Jeff placed 2nd in the 400 meter hurdles at the USATF Junior Olympics Region 1 which qualifier in Houston. He became the Phi Mu Delta Relays record holder in both hurdle events.