Tiny Cape Verde pulled off a stunning result in its World Cup debut, shutting out heavily favored Spain.

An impressive performance by 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha helped Cape Verde play one of the favorites to win the tournament to a surprising 0-0 draw. The final score is the biggest shock of the tournament so far, with Spain a -1200 favorite to win the match by some bookmakers.

“The team tried,” said Spain midfielder Rodri. "It’s about fine-tuning those chances we created because against a team that sits back so much you’re not going to have many, and you know you have to take them. It’s that simple.”

Cape Verde actually had a chance to win the game, but Diney Borges' late header was saved by Spain keeper Unai Simon.

European champion Spain's roster is filled with superstar players. But they were frustrated by the underdogs from Cape Verde, with Vozinha pulling off a string of saves before halftime.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres came closest to scoring for Spain, hitting the bar with shot and later forcing a save from Vozinha on another well-struck ball.

The keeper also denied Pedri and pushed away another potential score late in the half.

Cape Verde — a group of islands with around half a million inhabitants — is playing at its first World Cup.

The 2010 champion Spain is aiming to win the World Cup for a second time, but coach Luis de la Fuente warned on Sunday that Cape Verde could be one of the surprise teams of the tournament.

Cape Verde continued to defend stubbornly in the second half and not even teenage star Lamine Yamal could turn the game Spain's way after he entered the match.