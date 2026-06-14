Mainers Competing at 2026 New England Track & Field Championships
The 2026 New England Track and Field Championships were held at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine on Saturday, June 13th.
A special congratulations to
- Seneca Haney - MDI who finished 1st in the Girls 200 Meter Dash
- Drew Gervais - Bonney Eagle who finished 1st in the Boys 100 Meter Dash
- Isabella Harmon - Scarborough who finished 1st in the Girls High Jump
- Thomas LeBlanc - Edward Little who finished 1st in the Boys Pole Vault
Here's how Mainers performed.
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay.
- 11 Portland
- 13 Brunswick
- 17 John Bpast
- 25. Presque Isle
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
- 8 Portland
- 9. Yarmouth
- 17 Gorham
- 21 Houlton
- 26 South Portland
- 28 John Bapst
Girls 100 Meter Dash
- 6 Seneca Haney - MDI 12.42
- 8. Elliette Musica - Brunswick 12.46
Boys 100 Meter Dash
- 1 Drew Gervais - Bonny Eagle 10.78
Girls 1600 Meter Run
- 5. Georgia Moon Falmouth 4:47.66
- 8. Laurel Driscoll Scarborough 5:01.20
- 11. Paige Alexander Cheverus 5:0444
- 12. Addison Elliott Hampden Academy 5:05.00
- 22. Bryn Gilmore Gray-New Gloucester 5:21.14
Boys 1600 Meter Run
- 7. Atticus Merriam Scarborough 4:15.83
- 12. Ryan Bolduc Thornton Academy 4:18.52
- 15. William Morris Dirigo 4:18.85
- 22. Samuel Bergmark Bangor 4:29.67
- 28. Jackie Chalmers Yarmouth 4:36.17
- 29. Leo Ferrey Cape Elizabeth 4:39.16
Girls 4x100 Relay
- 9. Yarmouth
- 14. Hampden Academy
- 15. Sanford
- 21. Cheverus
- 22. Old Town
- 28 Edward Little
Boys 4x100 Relay
- 7. South Portland
- 8. Bonny Eagle
- 13. Portland
- 14. Lake Region
- 15. Cony
- 21. Narraguagus
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
- 6. Victoria Zandan Greely 44.87
- 8. Hadley Perry Falmouth 45.26
- 15. Mary Allen Bangor Christian 46.49
- 17 Carina Castagna Leavitt 46.64
- 22. Ella Johnson Hermon 47.44
- 23. Taylor Scales Bangor 47.49
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
- 8. Abdulkadir Munye Deering 39.25
- 13. Moah Madden Hampden Academy 40.11
- 14. Kannon Crocker Greely 40.13
- 18. Asher Kuhn York 40.78
- 22. Ethan King Greely 41.50
- 26. Jesse Booker Bangor Christian 42.41
Girls 800 Meter Run
- 14. Rowan Barry Greely 2:19.69
- 18. Bella Monacelli Scarborough 2:23.58
- 20. Lucy Huggett Freeport 2:24.22
- 23. Sam Reidy Orono 2:27.84
- 24. Lilah Hall 2:28.80
Boys 800 Meter Run
- 12. Anthony Nielsen South Portland 1:58.31
- 15. William Morris Dirigo 1:59.15
- 16. Gavin Rogers John Bapst 1:59.29
- 23. Beckham Rand John Bapst 2:01.26
- 26 Noah McGruder Ellsworth 2:03.76
- 27. Michael Lawlor South Portland 2:05.04
Girls 200 Meter Dash
- 1. Seneca Haney MDI 24.57
- 2. Macey Weisberg Cheverus 24.98
- 13. Emma Graham Freeport 25.86
- 21.Sovie Rau Erskine Academy 26.36
- 24. Avery Bariteau Fryeburg Academy 26.48
Boys 200 Meter Dash
- 4. Bossay Ditanduka South Portland 22.13
- 6. Drew Gervais Bonny Eagle 22.21
- 18. Max Morrow Caribou 22.79
- 27. Rocco Cicconmancini Deering 23.01
Boys 3200 Meter Run
- 3. Ellis Wood Deering 9:30.93
- 11. Alex Gilbert Freeport 9:50.72
- 17. Pierce Gorneault Caribou 9:57.17
- 22. Sam Tooley Camden Hills 10:10.55
- 23. Peter Randk Deering 10:13.73
- 24. Samuel Bergmark Bangor 10:25.16
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
- 11 Falmouth
- 13. Marshwood
- 15. Brunswick
- 17. MDI
- 21. Bucksport
- 24. Freeport
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
- 6. Portland
- 13. Gorham
- 17. Winthrop
- 20. South Portland
- 21. Cony
- 24. York
Girls High Jump
- 1. Isabella Harmon Scarborough 5-7
- 2. Elyannah Briggs Old Town 5-7
- 19. Brynn Fortier Falmouth 5-0
- 19. Sophia Poulin Leavitt 5-0
- 10. Clara Humble Scarborough 5-0
- 23. Evelyn Stevenson Maranacook 5-0
Girls Pole Vault
- 6. Isabella Harmon Scarborough 11-3
- 9. Piper Higgins Greely 10-9
- 12. Alexis Hamel Hampden Academy 10-3
- 15. Easnadh Nobel To'olo Orono 10-3
- 23. Alice Thibodeau Bangor 9-9
- 26. Elisabeth Audet Brewer 9-0
Girls Long Jump
- 2. Anna Jennings Marshwood 18-10.25
- 6. Victoria Zandan Greely 18-1.50
- 7. Lucy Veilleux Old Town 17-9.25
- 13. Hayden Aines Yarmouth 16-7
- 21. Audrey O'Meara Seacoast Christian 15-7.50
- 30. Sophia Chase Bangor 13-6.50
Boys Long Jump
- 14. Reece Renwick GSA 20-9
- 17. Anicet E Nzili Bafouana Scarborough 19-9
- 18. Logan Gasper Mt. Ararat 19-6
- 21. Romero Goodwin 18-9
- 23. Jaiden Homa Kennebunk 18-7
Girls Triple Jump
- 6. Daijha Grant Hermon 36-4.25
- 9. Lucy Veilleux Old Town 36-0
- 10. Sydney Leveille Marshwood 35-11.50
- 12. Angelina Boisvert Nokomis 35-6.50
- 19. Hayden Aines Yarmouth 34-9
Boys Triple Jump
- 2 Nsungui Mankatu Lewiston 46-6
- 9. Elijah Pelkey Erskine Academy 43-7.25
- 13. Ethan Longley Edward Little 42-6
- 16. Reece Renwick GSA 42-2
- 17. Evan Weymouth Mt. Ararat 41-1.50
- 22. Darmiar Miller Dexter 40-0
Girls Discus Throw
- 4. Ella Cameron Yarmotuh 131-9
- 5. Liz Green Brunswick 128-11
- 13. Ava Goulette PCHS 115-11
- 16. Lena Asali Scarborough 111-6
- 19. Ava Syphers Bangor 108-3
- 27. Margaret Johnson Lake Region 99-6
Boys Discus Throw
- 15. Joseph Bennett MDI 148-3
- 16. Yusuf Abdirahaman Lewiston 147-11
- 22. Ivan Daniels Deering 141-10
- 28. Skye Burgoyne Madison 126-4
Girls Javelin Throw
- 3. Ella Cameron Yarmouth 130-5
- 15. Rivers Bradford Bangor Christian 112-9
- 23. Jillian Smith 105-7
- 26. Olivia Lizzotte Old Town 102-7
- 28. Isabella Parrotta York 99-7
- 29. Siena Carbone Massabesic 99-2
Boys Javelin Throw
- 14 Minh Ha Belfast 157-7
- 23. Karter Poisson Presque Isle 152-6
- 24. Cordell Jones Portland 150-8
- 23. Keegan McKenna Skowhegan 146-8
- 27. Calvin Walz Skowhegan 144-1
- 31. Clay Crosman Washington Academy 133-11
Girls Shot Put
- 8. Angelina Boisvert Nokomis 38-2.50
- 11. Anabelle Harris Windham 36-10
- 17. Hadley Oliver John Bapst 36-3.25
- 19. Ava Goulette PCHS 35-9.75
- 21. Sloan Gardner Cape Elizabeth 35-8.50
- 27. Ella Cameron Yarmouth 31-8.75
Girls 400 Meter Dash
- 7. Anna Jennings Marshwood 57.51
- 11. Elliette Musica Brunswick 57.97
- 20. Ripley King-Ofsiany GSA 1:00.18
- 21. Sovie Rau Erskine Academy 1:00.71
- 23. Ella O'Connell MDI 1:02.04
- 24. Myanna Chute Falmouth 1:02.91
Boys 400 Meter Dash
- 16. Jack Cyr Gorham 49.93
- 17. Joseph Knapp Cony 50.15
- 19. Evan Babcock John Bapst 50.57
- 25. Alex Bates Nokomis 51.62
- 29. Wyatt Richardson GSA 53.07
Girls 3200 Meter Run
- 5. Nora Schmidt Portland 10:53.50
- 8. Margaret Tripp Thornton Academy 11:02.33
- 20. Gretechn Pant Hampden Academy 11:35.09
- 24. Karen Higgins Lincoln Academy 11:48.89
Boys High Jump
- 5. Ethan Walsh Fort Fairfield 6-7
- 9. Cordell Jones - Portland 6-5
- 14. Jared LaRose South Portland 6-0
- 23. Adam Robson Belfast 6-0
- 23. Boris Felix Ellsworth 6-0
- 23. Cal Dougher Spruce Mountain 6-0
Boys Pole Vault
- 1. Thomas LeBlanc Edward Little 15-3
- 6. Patrick Saltysiak MDI 13-9
- 9. Jalen Curtis 13-3
- 11. Baxter Carroll Westbrook 13-3
- 19. Camden Wengler Greely 12-6
Boys Shot Put
- 5. Emmett Milliken Camden Hills 55-3.50
- 9. Connor Finney Bangor 54-10
- 10. Thomas Hebert Skowhegan 53-10
- 13. Jake Bassi Bangor 52-10
- 27. Brady Jerome Dexter 44-1.25
To see the full list of results click HERE
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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky