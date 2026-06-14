The 2026 New England Track and Field Championships were held at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine on Saturday, June 13th.

A special congratulations to

Seneca Haney - MDI who finished 1st in the Girls 200 Meter Dash

Drew Gervais - Bonney Eagle who finished 1st in the Boys 100 Meter Dash

Isabella Harmon - Scarborough who finished 1st in the Girls High Jump

Thomas LeBlanc - Edward Little who finished 1st in the Boys Pole Vault

Here's how Mainers performed.

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay.

11 Portland

13 Brunswick

17 John Bpast

25. Presque Isle

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

8 Portland

9. Yarmouth

17 Gorham

21 Houlton

26 South Portland

28 John Bapst

Girls 100 Meter Dash

6 Seneca Haney - MDI 12.42

8. Elliette Musica - Brunswick 12.46

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1 Drew Gervais - Bonny Eagle 10.78

Girls 1600 Meter Run

5. Georgia Moon Falmouth 4:47.66

8. Laurel Driscoll Scarborough 5:01.20

11. Paige Alexander Cheverus 5:0444

12. Addison Elliott Hampden Academy 5:05.00

22. Bryn Gilmore Gray-New Gloucester 5:21.14

Boys 1600 Meter Run

7. Atticus Merriam Scarborough 4:15.83

12. Ryan Bolduc Thornton Academy 4:18.52

15. William Morris Dirigo 4:18.85

22. Samuel Bergmark Bangor 4:29.67

28. Jackie Chalmers Yarmouth 4:36.17

29. Leo Ferrey Cape Elizabeth 4:39.16

Girls 4x100 Relay

9. Yarmouth

14. Hampden Academy

15. Sanford

21. Cheverus

22. Old Town

28 Edward Little

Boys 4x100 Relay

7. South Portland

8. Bonny Eagle

13. Portland

14. Lake Region

15. Cony

21. Narraguagus

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

6. Victoria Zandan Greely 44.87

8. Hadley Perry Falmouth 45.26

15. Mary Allen Bangor Christian 46.49

17 Carina Castagna Leavitt 46.64

22. Ella Johnson Hermon 47.44

23. Taylor Scales Bangor 47.49

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

8. Abdulkadir Munye Deering 39.25

13. Moah Madden Hampden Academy 40.11

14. Kannon Crocker Greely 40.13

18. Asher Kuhn York 40.78

22. Ethan King Greely 41.50

26. Jesse Booker Bangor Christian 42.41

Girls 800 Meter Run

14. Rowan Barry Greely 2:19.69

18. Bella Monacelli Scarborough 2:23.58

20. Lucy Huggett Freeport 2:24.22

23. Sam Reidy Orono 2:27.84

24. Lilah Hall 2:28.80

Boys 800 Meter Run

12. Anthony Nielsen South Portland 1:58.31

15. William Morris Dirigo 1:59.15

16. Gavin Rogers John Bapst 1:59.29

23. Beckham Rand John Bapst 2:01.26

26 Noah McGruder Ellsworth 2:03.76

27. Michael Lawlor South Portland 2:05.04

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1. Seneca Haney MDI 24.57

2. Macey Weisberg Cheverus 24.98

13. Emma Graham Freeport 25.86

21.Sovie Rau Erskine Academy 26.36

24. Avery Bariteau Fryeburg Academy 26.48

Boys 200 Meter Dash

4. Bossay Ditanduka South Portland 22.13

6. Drew Gervais Bonny Eagle 22.21

18. Max Morrow Caribou 22.79

27. Rocco Cicconmancini Deering 23.01

Boys 3200 Meter Run

3. Ellis Wood Deering 9:30.93

11. Alex Gilbert Freeport 9:50.72

17. Pierce Gorneault Caribou 9:57.17

22. Sam Tooley Camden Hills 10:10.55

23. Peter Randk Deering 10:13.73

24. Samuel Bergmark Bangor 10:25.16

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

11 Falmouth

13. Marshwood

15. Brunswick

17. MDI

21. Bucksport

24. Freeport

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

6. Portland

13. Gorham

17. Winthrop

20. South Portland

21. Cony

24. York

Girls High Jump

1. Isabella Harmon Scarborough 5-7

2. Elyannah Briggs Old Town 5-7

19. Brynn Fortier Falmouth 5-0

19. Sophia Poulin Leavitt 5-0

10. Clara Humble Scarborough 5-0

23. Evelyn Stevenson Maranacook 5-0

Girls Pole Vault

6. Isabella Harmon Scarborough 11-3

9. Piper Higgins Greely 10-9

12. Alexis Hamel Hampden Academy 10-3

15. Easnadh Nobel To'olo Orono 10-3

23. Alice Thibodeau Bangor 9-9

26. Elisabeth Audet Brewer 9-0

Girls Long Jump

2. Anna Jennings Marshwood 18-10.25

6. Victoria Zandan Greely 18-1.50

7. Lucy Veilleux Old Town 17-9.25

13. Hayden Aines Yarmouth 16-7

21. Audrey O'Meara Seacoast Christian 15-7.50

30. Sophia Chase Bangor 13-6.50

Boys Long Jump

14. Reece Renwick GSA 20-9

17. Anicet E Nzili Bafouana Scarborough 19-9

18. Logan Gasper Mt. Ararat 19-6

21. Romero Goodwin 18-9

23. Jaiden Homa Kennebunk 18-7

Girls Triple Jump

6. Daijha Grant Hermon 36-4.25

9. Lucy Veilleux Old Town 36-0

10. Sydney Leveille Marshwood 35-11.50

12. Angelina Boisvert Nokomis 35-6.50

19. Hayden Aines Yarmouth 34-9

Boys Triple Jump

2 Nsungui Mankatu Lewiston 46-6

9. Elijah Pelkey Erskine Academy 43-7.25

13. Ethan Longley Edward Little 42-6

16. Reece Renwick GSA 42-2

17. Evan Weymouth Mt. Ararat 41-1.50

22. Darmiar Miller Dexter 40-0

Girls Discus Throw

4. Ella Cameron Yarmotuh 131-9

5. Liz Green Brunswick 128-11

13. Ava Goulette PCHS 115-11

16. Lena Asali Scarborough 111-6

19. Ava Syphers Bangor 108-3

27. Margaret Johnson Lake Region 99-6

Boys Discus Throw

15. Joseph Bennett MDI 148-3

16. Yusuf Abdirahaman Lewiston 147-11

22. Ivan Daniels Deering 141-10

28. Skye Burgoyne Madison 126-4

Girls Javelin Throw

3. Ella Cameron Yarmouth 130-5

15. Rivers Bradford Bangor Christian 112-9

23. Jillian Smith 105-7

26. Olivia Lizzotte Old Town 102-7

28. Isabella Parrotta York 99-7

29. Siena Carbone Massabesic 99-2

Boys Javelin Throw

14 Minh Ha Belfast 157-7

23. Karter Poisson Presque Isle 152-6

24. Cordell Jones Portland 150-8

23. Keegan McKenna Skowhegan 146-8

27. Calvin Walz Skowhegan 144-1

31. Clay Crosman Washington Academy 133-11

Girls Shot Put

8. Angelina Boisvert Nokomis 38-2.50

11. Anabelle Harris Windham 36-10

17. Hadley Oliver John Bapst 36-3.25

19. Ava Goulette PCHS 35-9.75

21. Sloan Gardner Cape Elizabeth 35-8.50

27. Ella Cameron Yarmouth 31-8.75

Girls 400 Meter Dash

7. Anna Jennings Marshwood 57.51

11. Elliette Musica Brunswick 57.97

20. Ripley King-Ofsiany GSA 1:00.18

21. Sovie Rau Erskine Academy 1:00.71

23. Ella O'Connell MDI 1:02.04

24. Myanna Chute Falmouth 1:02.91

Boys 400 Meter Dash

16. Jack Cyr Gorham 49.93

17. Joseph Knapp Cony 50.15

19. Evan Babcock John Bapst 50.57

25. Alex Bates Nokomis 51.62

29. Wyatt Richardson GSA 53.07

Girls 3200 Meter Run

5. Nora Schmidt Portland 10:53.50

8. Margaret Tripp Thornton Academy 11:02.33

20. Gretechn Pant Hampden Academy 11:35.09

24. Karen Higgins Lincoln Academy 11:48.89

Boys High Jump

5. Ethan Walsh Fort Fairfield 6-7

9. Cordell Jones - Portland 6-5

14. Jared LaRose South Portland 6-0

23. Adam Robson Belfast 6-0

23. Boris Felix Ellsworth 6-0

23. Cal Dougher Spruce Mountain 6-0

Boys Pole Vault

1. Thomas LeBlanc Edward Little 15-3

6. Patrick Saltysiak MDI 13-9

9. Jalen Curtis 13-3

11. Baxter Carroll Westbrook 13-3

19. Camden Wengler Greely 12-6

Boys Shot Put

5. Emmett Milliken Camden Hills 55-3.50

9. Connor Finney Bangor 54-10

10. Thomas Hebert Skowhegan 53-10

13. Jake Bassi Bangor 52-10

27. Brady Jerome Dexter 44-1.25

To see the full list of results click HERE