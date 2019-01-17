Pasta Breaks Bobby Orr Record [VIDEO]

Move over Bobby Orr, Barry Pederson and other Boston Bruins greats. Make room for David Pastrnak as the new franchise record holder for most goals before turning 23-years-old.

In last night's loss to Philadelphia, Pastrnak scored a powerplay goal, giving him 121 goals in a Bruins uniform and he's not even 23 yet.

He passed Pederson (120), Orr (113) and Joe Thornton (101) on the Bruins all-time list.

Pastrnak turns 23-years-old on May 25th so he will likely add to his record.

For this season, he now has 27 goals and 28 assists for 55 points and 47 games.