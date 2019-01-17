Pasta Breaks Bobby Orr Record [VIDEO]
Move over Bobby Orr, Barry Pederson and other Boston Bruins greats. Make room for David Pastrnak as the new franchise record holder for most goals before turning 23-years-old.
In last night's loss to Philadelphia, Pastrnak scored a powerplay goal, giving him 121 goals in a Bruins uniform and he's not even 23 yet.
He passed Pederson (120), Orr (113) and Joe Thornton (101) on the Bruins all-time list.
Pastrnak turns 23-years-old on May 25th so he will likely add to his record.
For this season, he now has 27 goals and 28 assists for 55 points and 47 games.
Check out this sweet goal by Pasta...