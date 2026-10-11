Drake Maye didn't have his top receiver, and the New England Patriots were missing both of their starting cornerbacks.

The third-year quarterback found plenty of other targets, and his defense still found a way to slow down Kirk Cousins and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Maye threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, helping the Patriots pull away in the second half of a 45-17 victory on Sunday.

Maye was 26 of 34 for 374 yards passing in the second 300-yard game of his career. Two TDs went to Pop Douglas and one each to Hunter Henry and Kyle Williams.

Rhamondre Stevenson added a scoring run in a second consecutive victory that answered a sluggish start for the defending AFC champions.

With receiver Mack Hollins missing the first of at least four games with a calf injury, Maye had five players catch at least three passes, including Stevenson. Two pass-catchers who didn't score — Efton Chism III and Eli Raridon — each had five catches, the team high, for 57 yards.

“It was beautiful to be a part of today," Maye said. "There’s still some out there.”

On a day the Patriots celebrated the 25th anniversary of the first of their six first Super Bowl championships, Maye became the first with back-to-back games of at least three TDs passing for New England since Tom Brady in 2018. It was also Maye’s first game this season without a turnover. He scored on a 3-yard run.

The Patriots (3-2) finished with season-high 536 yards, and the defense forced while holding Las Vegas under 26 points for the first time this season without injured cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III.

“That’s what it has to be," coach Mike Vrabel said. "They realize when you get an opportunity, you do something with it.”

Cousins was 19 of 28 for 243 yards with a touchdown to Brock Bowers that pulled the Raiders (3-2) even early, but they were trailing by 28 points when they finally found the end zone again in the fourth quarter.

Cousins had limited time to operate throughout the game and was sacked three times.

"They did a nice job with their pressures, getting home quickly. Made it hard for us," Cousins said.

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said it's clear there is work to do after back-to-back losses.

“We’re not happy with what happened today, and we’ve got to go do something about it,” Kubiak said.

No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza replaced Cousins with the game out of reach later in the fourth. Kubiak said Mendoza's appearance doesn't change the QB depth chart for now.

"Just wanted to get (Mendoza) some exposure," Kubiak said.

Scoring quickly

Four of the Patriots seven scoring drives lasted less than three minutes. New England scored touchdowns on four of five trips inside the 20-yard line.

Fast start for Patriots

It didn’t take long for New England’s offense to get going.

After a quick three-and-out by the Raiders to open the game, New England needed just five plays to cap a 79-yard drive with a 35-yard TD pass from Maye to a wide-open Douglas.

The drive included a 16-yard pass to Romeo Doubs to get the Patriots into Las Vegas territory.

The Raiders responded on the next series. First, Cousins connected on long completions to Bowers and Coby White. He then capitalized on a pass interference call on Kevin Byard that set up a 13-yard scoring pass to Bowers, who had eight catches for 110 yards.

New England kept its momentum going after Bowers' TD, scoring on a 5-yard run by Stevenson.

Las Vegas had a chance before halftime after Corey Kiner fumbled at the New England 37. But Matt Gay’s 49-yard field goal try hit the left upright, and the Patriots took a 14-point halftime lead on Maye's 11-yard pass to Henry 24 seconds before the break.

Injuries

Raiders: DT Tonka Hemingway left in the first quarter with a neck injury and was ruled out. ... DE Patrick Johnson (neck) left in the second quarter.

Patriots: RB TreVeyon Henderson limped to the locker room in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Two plays later, LT Will Campbell was helped off with a right knee injury. Neither returned. ... CB Charles Woods exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

Up next

Raiders: Host the Bills next Sunday.

Patriots: Host the Jets next Sunday.