Patriots in market for kicker after cutting Rohrwasser, Folk

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After so much scrutiny on the quarterback position in New England this offseason, the biggest surprise on cutdown day came at kicker.

The Patriots released both veteran Nick Folk and rookie fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser, for now leaving the position open as they begin preparations for their season opener against Miami.

Cam Newton was previously made the starting quarterback, but he will begin the season with both Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer behind him after both made the roster.

The moves were among 24 cuts made by the Patriots to trim their roster to a league-limit 53 players.