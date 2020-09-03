Thursday’s Headlines And Highlights 9-3-20

Start your day with all you need to know on The Morning Line with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

We run through the details on the most recent development in high school sports in Maine.

The accolades are piling up for UMaine offensive lineman Liam Dobson, and the Football Oversight Committee is making a recommendation that may impact the Black Bears this spring.

Getty Images

It was a night for the MLB record books between the Red Sox and the Braves, we tell you what made history.

Getty Images

And we have other MLB notes including the news of the passing of a hall of famer.

Getty Images

We update the NBA and NHL playoffs from Wednesday night.

The New England Revolution stumbled for the first time since the MLS Is Back Tournament.

Getty Images

And we have some NFL notes including the news coming out of a player leaving New England, and another headed to join Tampa Bay.

We cover all those topics and provide our views on those stories and more in our Headlines and Highlights.