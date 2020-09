From the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September, it is 2020 in sports.

We cover the fastest two minutes in sports with Matt Carothers of TVG and find out all that will help you handicap this year's Run for the Roses.

Will it be the favorite Tiz The Law, or is there someone on the card who can pull the upset, or that should be in part of your exotics under Tiz The Law?