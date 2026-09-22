The Patriots hoped the scoring issues in their season-opening loss to Seattle were just a Week 1 blip, mixed with some injury bad luck.

After Sunday’s defense-dominant 20-3 win over Pittsburgh, now it’s clear New England has some serious problems on offense that could snowball if not dealt with soon.

The Patriots scored only one offensive touchdown against the Steelers and have just two through 20 drives over two games.

Most concerning, quarterback Drake Maye has made egregious decisions passing in both outings, tossing four interceptions. It took him nine games to reach that number last season and he had only eight the regular season.

“I have got to have answers,” Maye said. “I have got to get the ball out and realize that extending drives and doing things the right way, and taking what they give me, but at the same time being aggressive.”

That will be harder going forward.

A game after losing wide receiver A.J. Brown for at least four weeks with a high-ankle sprain, the Patriots will be without right guard Mike Onwenu for the foreseeable future. He left late in the first quarter after having his right ankle rolled up on by T.J. Watt as he dived in to assist a sack of Maye.

The television replay showed a gruesome twisting of the ankle. Onwenu got up on his own power, but had to hop to a waiting cart.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday only that it would be at least a few weeks before his return.

Onwenu was replaced by veteran Greg Van Roten, who was just signed in August. Van Roten started 17 games each of the last three seasons during stints with the Raiders and Giants, but he's 36.

“We have to be able to do is create those opportunities for the next guy in and be able to coach everybody the same,” Vrabel said. “We ask everybody to show up each week and prepare as a starter.”

One of the big points of emphasis this offseason was to improve the pass rush. That Patriots were all over Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s win, sacking him four times and registering seven quarterback hits.

In addition to his late-game scoop-and-score, linebacker Elijah Ponder had one of the sacks, to go along with three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits.

Undrafted in 2025, Ponder is the latest in a long line of undrafted players to make big impacts for the Patriots.

“Just taking advantage of my opportunities,” Ponder said. “Getting the chance to go out there, just play football with the guys and just be a part of the team. So, I’m really appreciative.”

What needs help

The O-line depth will be a key focus this week. With Van Roten likely shifting into Onwenu’s starting spot, they will need to figure out who will be their top utility lineman.

On possible candidate is rookie Caleb Lomu. Though primarily right tackle Morgan Moses’ backup, Vrabel didn’t rule it out.

“Caleb would be one of the guys that could possibly do that,” Vrabel said. “We just have to make sure that we have the best five available, and then the other three guys that are versatile on game day.”

Stock up

Running back TreVeyon Henderson had a successful return after sitting out the season opener rehabbing from an ankle issue.

He was responsible for the offense’s lone TD, a 39-yard scamper in the first quarter, and finished with a team-high 76 yards rushing.

Stock down

Maye. Along with his early turnover issues, Maye is averaging only 7 yards per pass attempt, with 180 of his 386 passing yards through two games coming after the initial catch.

Injuries

Aside from Onwenu, a lengthy list of other players went down, including linebacker Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder), tight end Eli Raridon (thigh), safety Dell Pettus (ankle), cornerback Marcus Jones and safety Craig Woodson (shoulder).

Key number

25th — That's the Patriots’ NFL rank on converting third downs this season. They have been successful on just 9 of 28 (32.1%) attempts through two games.

Next steps

New England hits the road for the second time this season, visiting Jacksonville next Sunday.