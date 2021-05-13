Patriots Release their 2021 Schedule

The New England Patriots released their 2021 schedule on Wednesday night, May 12th. This year is the first 17 game regular season schedule, with just 3 preseason games.

One of the highlights has to be the return to Foxboro by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on Sunday, October 3rd!

All games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket unless they conflict with Red Sox games, and then those games will be broadcast on our sister station I-95 Rocks (95.7)