Patriots Release their 2021 Schedule
The New England Patriots released their 2021 schedule on Wednesday night, May 12th. This year is the first 17 game regular season schedule, with just 3 preseason games.
One of the highlights has to be the return to Foxboro by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on Sunday, October 3rd!
All games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket unless they conflict with Red Sox games, and then those games will be broadcast on our sister station I-95 Rocks (95.7)
- Thursday August 12 vs. Washington 7:30 Preseason
- Thursday August 19 at Philadelphia 7:30 Preseason
- Sunday August 29 at New York Giants 7:30 Preseason
- Sunday September 12 vs. Miami Dolphins 4:25 p.m.
- Sunday September 10 at New York Jets 1 p.m
- Sunday September 26 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m.
- Sunday October 3 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 p.m.
- Sunday October 10 at Houston Texans 1 p.m.
- Sunday October 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m.
- Sunday October 24 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m.
- Sunday October 31 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m.
- Sunday November 7 at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m.
- Sunday November 14 vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m.
- Thursday November 18 at Atlanta Falcons 8:20 p.m.
- Sunday November 28 vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.
- Monday December 6 at Buffalo Bills 8:15 p.m.
- Sunday December 12 Bye Week
- Flex Game (Saturday or Sunday December 18/19) at Indianapolis Colts TBD
- Sunday December 26 vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.
- Sunday January 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m.
- Sunday January 9 at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.