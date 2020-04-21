Patriots Reportedly Trade Gronkowski To Buccaneers for 4th-Round Pick

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Four-time All Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has agreed to come out of retirement and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a reunion with former New England teammate Tom Brady.

A proposed trade that needs to be finalized before this week’s NFL draft reportedly would have the Patriots sending Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round selection.

The deal is pending completion of a physical.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.