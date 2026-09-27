The Maine Black Bears and UMass-Lowell Riverhawks battled to a 1-1 tie on Sunday, September 27th at the New Balance Soccer Complex at the University of Maine.

Maine took a 1-0 lead when Luise Reinwald scored her 3rd goal of the seaon, assisted by Aja Turner and Abbey Thornton with 8:25 gone in the 1st Half. It was Turner's 1st assist and Thornton's 3rd assist of the season.

UMass Lowell tied the score with 14:18 gone, on a goal by Nina Hertz-saebbo assisted by Nora Belin.

Maine outshot UMass-Lowell 18-10 and had 7 shots on goal while UMass Lowell had 3 shots on goal.

Elena Barenberg had 2 saves in goal for Maine.

Maine had a 6-3 corner kick advantage.

UMass-Lowell is 3-4-3 overall and 0-0-2 in America East.

Maine is 4-3-3 overall and 1-0-1 in America East.

The Black Bears will travel to Burlington Vermont on Sunday, October 4th to take on the Vermont Catamounts at 12 Noon.

Check out photos from the game.