Patriots Select QB Mac Jones With 15th Pick In 2021 NFL Draft

For the first time since 1993, the New England Patriots selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft when they selected Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick on Thursday night.

Jones guided Alabama to the College Football Playoff National Championship last season while throwing for 4500 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 13 games.

Jones, who will turn 23 years old on September 5, has drawn comparisons to a young Tom Brady coming out of Michigan in 2000 from ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr, while ESPN's Booger McFarland said he is ready to start "day one."

Jones became the seventh Alabama player selected by the Pats since 2010 and the first quarterback ever taken by Bill Belichick in the first round.