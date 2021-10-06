Patriots Trade Gilmore To Carolina For 2023 6th Round Pick

News broke this morning that the New England Patriots and Stephon Gilmore had mutually agreed to part ways.

However, instead of releasing the 4-time Pro Bowler and allowing him to sign wherever he desires, Bill Belichick, who had until 4 p.m. to work out a trade for the corner back, has dealt Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 6th round pick according to multiple sources.

By trading Gilmore, Carolina now inherits his $7-million salary, freeing up the Pats to bring linebacker Jamie Collins back to Foxboro for a 3rd time.

Appearing earlier today on Zolak and Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, Breer reported that Gilmore wanted to join the Green Bay Packers had he hit the open market. Tampa Bay and the L.A. Rams were also thought to be in the mix for his services, though the latter pair did not have the cap space needed to acquire Gilmore via trade.

Prior to the trade, the Patriots ranked dead last in the NFL in available cap space with just over $23,000 to work with.