Drake Maye didn’t have to be perfect after his rough start to the season.

The New England Patriots quarterback understood he simply needed to be more consistent.

Maye delivered by shaking off two first-half turnovers to finish with three touchdown passes — including Efton Chism’s one-handed catch with 1:50 remaining — in rallying New England to a 29-26 win over Josh Allen and the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The three touchdowns were two more than Maye combined for in New England losing two of its first three games to open the season. The 29 offensive points scored against Buffalo matched the Patriots’ total from their first three outings.

“It’s relieving a little bit,” said Maye, who was facing criticism after opening the season throwing six interceptions and losing a fumble. “I know I’ve got to play better and still left some stuff out there today. But we’ve got to build on it.”

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was far more enthusiastic about his third-year quarterback’s performance in an outcome that allowed the defending AFC East champions to improve to 2-2 and close the gap on their division rival Bills (3-1).

“Gets us back in the race. Josh (Allen) was unbelievable,” Vrabel said. “Felt like Drake went toe to toe with him.”

Indeed he did.

With New England trailing 26-21 following Allen’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman, Maye led an eight-play, 73-yard drive, which he capped with the completion to Chism.

Facing third-and-5, Maye rolled to his right and lobbed a perfectly placed pass to the second-year receiver, who caught it with his right hand and maintained control falling to the ground.

“Shoot, when I’m out there and the ball is in the air, I kind of black out,” said Chism, who was getting extended playing time after Mack Hollins left with a calf injury. “Drake gave me an opportunity and you have to come down with those opportunities.”

Maye finished 22 of 37 for 269 yards. Romeo Doubs had touchdown catches of 2 and 14 yards, and Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 1-yard run.

The Bills, meanwhile, frittered away a chance to widen their division lead, losing for the first time under coach Joe Brady and first time at their new Highmark Stadium.

“The wins and losses are all the same to me. I don’t mean that in a negative way,” Brady said, before explaining his objective is always finding ways to be better.

“We’re not going to make excuses. We’re not gonna let others make excuses for us,” he added. “Let’s just start with ourselves and then we’ll continue to clean it up and obviously start with myself.”

Buffalo has much to clean up after committing two turnovers a week after a five-giveaway outing in a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Receiver Khalil Shakir lost a fumble, and Allen’s interception — his third of the season — essentially sealed the loss in ending Buffalo’s final drive.

Despite having a minute left and the ball at the Buffalo 40, Allen turned overly aggressive. On second-and-6, he spun out of Dre’Mont Jones’ sack attempt, stepped up in the pocket and went deep only to have his underthrown pass intended for Josh Palmer intercepted by Craig Woodson.

“Should have thrown that one out of bounds and live another day. That’s what I should have done,” Allen said. “It stinks. I feel like we hurt ourselves.”

Allen finished 23 of 33 for 253 yards with a touchdown and also scored on a 2-yard run. James Cook scored on an 8-yard run.

The offense also appeared to struggle after DJ Moore left with a shoulder injury late in the first half. Defensively, tackle Ed Oliver was sidelined by a knee injury, and the unit was already missing its top cornerback, Christian Benford (toe).

Maye put the finishing touches on the win after Allen’s interception by rolling out to his right and lobbing a 12-yard pass to Hunter Henry in allowing the Patriots to run out the clock.

“I thought he just competed today, whether it was a bad snap, dropping the ball, whatever it may have been,” Vrabel said of Maye, who’s turnover issues extended to the start of last season's playoffs. “I’m happy for him, I’m proud of him. He deserves all the credit.”

Allen milestones

Allen’s 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14 with one minute left in the first half was his 88th career from scrimmage (rushing/receiving) to break the team record held by Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed. It was also Allen’s 86th TD rushing, moving him into a tie with Priest Holmes for 16th place on the NFL's career list.

Up next

Patriots: host the Las Vegas on Sunday.

Bills: at the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" on Oct. 12