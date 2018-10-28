Pearce, Moreland Lead Sox To Game 4 Win [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox scored nine runs in the last three innings to beat the LA Dodgers 9-6 in game four of the World Series. Now the Sox are one win away from claiming the championship.

For 6.1 innings, Sox batters could do nothing against lefty Rich Hill - getting just one hit. Meanwhile, the Dodgers had four runs on the board.

But when the decision to pull Hill came in the 7th inning, the Sox pounced.

The big blow - a pinch hit three-run home run from Mitch Moreland.

An inning later, Steve Pearce ripped a solo homer to tie the game at 4-4.

In the top of the 9th, Rafael Devers delivered a RBI hit scoring Brock Holt with the go ahead run.

Pearce added a bases clearing double to add insurance.

Craig Kimbrel gave up a two-run homer but the Sox had plenty of insurance and win it 9-6.

Perhaps the spark for the late innings rally came from none other than Chris Sale in the Sox dugout. He was seen yelling and screaming when they were down 4-0. Listen to what Sox players said about that...