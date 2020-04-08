Playing Professional Basketball With No Fans

The Morning Line has been following the Super Basketball League in Taiwan for the last couple of weeks during this shutdown. We wanted to know more about the league, so we checked in with the second leading scorer in the league Marcus Keene of Yulon Luxgen.

We talked to him about how the league is still operating during the COVID-19 situation, and what it is like playing games with no fans in attendance, and what the league is like.

It's a great interview to provide a little insight of what is going on for sports in the world.

And as the playoffs get close, The Morning Line is rooting for the Dinos and Marcus Keene moving forward.