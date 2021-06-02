Poll: Should Brad Stevens Have Been Let Go By Celtics?

The Boston Celtics shocked everyone when they announced a series of changes less than 24 hours after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets.

Danny Ainge is stepping down as president of basketball operations, a post he's held since 2003, with the former-Celtics player and executive ready to embark on retirement life according to his comments at today's press conference.

Brad Stevens will assume the role vacated by Ainge and leave behind his head coaching duties, meaning the team will begin a search for the new head coach.

It's already a series of drastic moves, but should the organization have gone one step further and parted ways with Stevens as well? Or are you glad he'll be staying around to call the shots upstairs?