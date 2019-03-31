Porcello Adds To Sox Poor Starts [VIDEO]

Rick Porcello did just what Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriquez did - blow up early in the game and the Red Sox left their season opening series in Seattle with a 10-8 loss. The Mariners won the series three games to one.

Porcello collapsed in the third inning, giving up seven runs.

A lot of the trouble started with a botched fly ball that wasn't caught by JD Martinez playing leftfield. But Porcello would walk three batters in the inning and he also gave a three-run homer, a double and two walks. From leading 3-2 to trailing 9-3 in that half inning.

Then Jay Bruce added insurance for the M's...

The Sox got home runs from Martinez and Mookie Betts.

They also left the bases loaded with one out in the 9th to end the game.