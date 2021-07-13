Prepping For The Basketball Tournament

The Basketball Tournament is a winner takes all event for one million dollars, and it brings some great players together looking to win the cash prize.

We talked with one of the stars of last year's TBT, and friend of the show, Marcus Keene who will lace 'em up for Sideline Cancer again starting Sunday.

How can this tournament impact the players beyond winning the grand prize money? Marcus says it can really change a career path.

We also find out how playing well in this event can translate in the pro level for players, or at least how many titles it led to for Marcus.

