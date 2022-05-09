Presque Isle Baseball Swept; Softball Splits With John Bapst

Cats' host Crusaders on Saturday

The Presque Isle Wildcats baseball and softball teams hosted John Bapst on Saturday, with both squads playing a double-header. Many teams have several games over the next two weeks which will test pitching depth and could be the difference between hosting a playoff game or traveling in early June.

Softball teams split

Presque Isle Wildcats softball came into the day with a 2-4 record while the John Bapst Crusaders traveled from Bangor with a record of 3-2. In the first game, the Crusaders took care of the Wildcats in 5 innings, winning by a score of 15-4. Game 2 of the double-header saw Presque Isle fight to earn a split with the Wildcats winning by a score of 12-7. Presque Isle is now 3-5 and currently sitting in 8th place in Class B North standings. They will travel to play the Houlton Shires on Tuesday. John Bapst is now 4-3, sitting right behind the Wildcats in the standings in 9th place.

Bapst Bats come alive in game 2

On the baseball side, Presque Isle started the day with a 1-5 record and John Bapst came in with a record of 4-1. In Game 1, John Bapst scored 3 runs in the fifth inning and 4 runs in the sixth inning to put away the Wild cats by the 10-run-rule, winning by a score of 11-1. Game 2 was an offensive onslaught for John Bapst, scoring 9 runs in the second inning, seven runs in the third inning, and five runs in the fourth inning. The Crusaders would close out Presque Isle by a final score of 25-7.

On Deck:

Presque Isle falls to 1-7 on the season and in 13th place in Class B North, while John Bapst moves to 6-1, now sitting in 5th place. Presque Isle will travel to play in Houlton against the Shires on Tuesday.

