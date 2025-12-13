The Presque Isle Wildcats visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

The game will begin below around 3 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY, 12/9/2025, 5:00 PM, BBALL - G, ELLSWORTH AT BREWER

TUESDAY, 12/9/2025, 6:30 PM, BBALL - B, ELLSWORTH AT BREWER

WEDNESDAY, 12/10/2025, 7:00 PM, BBALL - G, ELLSWORTH AT OLD TOWN

SATURDAY, 12/13/2025, 3:00 PM, BBALL - B, PRESQUE ISLE AT BREWER

SATURDAY, 12/13/2025, 4:30 PM, BBALL - G, PRESQUE ISLE AT BREWER

*subject to change

