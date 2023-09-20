The Presque Isle Wildcats visit the Old Town Coyotes in boys' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.

Get our free mobile app

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*

Monday, September 18, 7 p.m., Freeport at John Bapst football

Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m., Presque Isle at Old Town girls soccer

Wednesday, September 20, 6 p.m., Presque Isle at Old Town boys soccer

Thursday, September 21, 6 p.m., Ellsworth at Hermon boys soccer

Friday, September 22, 7 p.m., Messalonskee at Brewer football

Friday, September 22, 7 p.m., Bucksport at Orono football

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.