Presque Isle Wildcats Visit Old Town Coyotes in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Presque Isle Wildcats visit the Old Town Coyotes in girls' varsity soccer on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
The game is scheduled to begin below at 11 AM. A replay of the game will be posted below the following morning.
If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.
Get our free mobile app
If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our next High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.
You may watch past games on Ticket TV.
Get our free mobile app
20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots As Much As You
Patriots Nation is strong with or without Tom Brady and these celebrities count themselves among the those who love New England's football team.