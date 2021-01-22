Previewing the AFC Championship Game

Kansas City and Buffalo play Sunday night at 6:40pm in the AFC Championship game.

All season long Kevin Payne of Rotowire joined The Morning Line to talk fantasy football, and he is a Bills fan from Buffalo, so we had to get his input in to the game.

We not only talked about the game, but what the atmosphere in Buffalo is like leading up to the AFC Title game, and how the Bills Mafia is a bit perplexing with their antics outside the stadium compared to how they support so many different things even charities and programs of opponents.

