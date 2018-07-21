Price, Sox Win 1-0 [VIDEO]

Who knew that when the Red Sox scored a run in the first inning last night that it would be the only run of the game.

David Price and the bullpen did the rest as the Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0.

Price went 6.1 innings of shutout ball. He gave up just four hits, one walk and struck out five. Price is now 11-6.

Heath Hembree, Matt Barnes and Craig Kimbrel pitched the last 2.2 innings. Kimbrel got his 31st save.

Steve Pearce drove in the one run with a double in the first inning. The Sox managed just six hits.

But the win, combined with a Yankee loss to the Mets, puts Boston 5.5 games ahead of the Yanks in the AL East.

The Sox are 69-30 and have won 13 of their last 14 games.

Today at 6pm, the Sox play game two of the series in Detroit.