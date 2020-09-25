Prop Bets For Last Weekend In September

Last week you the listener went a perfect 5-0 against Bryan Stackpole's 3-2, this week you get to try and build on your current 3 game lead.

Prop Bets == 9/25/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The total end of season win total for the Boston Red Sox or the points scored by the Cleveland Browns against Washington Sunday?

Red Sox Wins –

Browns Points – Bryan’s Pick

2 – Which will be higher? The number of Game 5 saves for Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy or the Game 5 points scored by Nikola Jokic?

Andrei Vasilevski saves –

Nikola Jokic points – Bryan’s Pick

3 – Which will be higher? The finish position of Martin Truex Junior at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas or the total hits for the Red Sox against Atlanta in the season finale Sunday?

Martin Truex Jr Finish –

Red Sox Hits Sunday – Bryan’s Pick

4 – Which will be higher? Combined goals scored in the Revolution DC United game Sunday in the MLS or the passing touchdowns for LSU against Mississippi State Saturday?

NE/DC goals –

LSU Passing TD’s – Bryan’s Pick

