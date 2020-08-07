Prop Bets With Bryan Stackpole

We roll out a new edition of our prop bets, no more Russian Beach Soccer, or Greek Water Polo, or British Darts, we have all US mainstream sports.

This week Derrick from Bangor called in to go up against our own Bryan Stackpole. You can get involved on our Facebook or Twitter pages.

Prop Bets == 8/7/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The number of times Red Sox batters strikeout against Toronto in the 3 game series at Fenway, or, the number of strikeouts by Red Sox pitchers against the Blue Jays this weekend?

Red Sox Hitters K’s – Bryan’s Pick

Red Sox Pitchers K’s – Derrick’s Pick

2 – Which will be higher? The number of made 3’s by the Celtics Sunday against Orlando, or, number of goals scored in the NHL Sunday?

Celtics 3’s Sunday – Derrick’s Pick

NHL Goals Sunday – Bryan’s Pick

3 – Which will be higher? The number of golfers to shoot double digits under par at the PGA championship (tournament total), or, the number of strikeouts in Saturdays Yankees/Rays game?

PGA 10+ under par –

Yankees/Rays K’s – Bryan & Derrick’s Pick

4 – Which will be higher? Which MMA fight card has more finishes (submission, KO, TKO, etc) this weekend? Bellator 243 Friday night or UFC Fight Night Main Card? (Both with 5 fights)

Bellator 243 –

UFC Fight Night Main Card – Bryan & Derrick’s Pick

Tie Breaker – What does Brooks Koepka shoot in the 4 rounds of the PGA Championship (par is 280) Bryan 270 Derrick 271

