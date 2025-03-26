Proposed Maine High School Football Reclassification for the Next 2 Years
Here is the proposed Maine High School Football Reclassification for the next 2 year cycle for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.
This will be voted on by the full Maine High School Principal's Association at their April meeting at the Samoset. This has already been voted on and approved by the Football Committee and the Classification Committee.
Thanks to Maine High School Football for the information
Class A North
- Bangor
- Deering
- Edward Little
- Lewiston
- Oxford Hills
- Portland
- Windham
Class A South
- Bonny Eagle
- Massabesic
- Noble
- Sanford
- Scarborough
- South Portland
- Thornton Academy
Class B North
- Brunswick
- Cony
- Fryeburg Academy
- Lawrence
- Messalonskee
- Mt. Blue
- Skowhegan
Class B South
- Biddeford
- Cheverus
- Gorham
- Falmouth
- Kennebunk
- Marshwood
- Westbrook
Class C (1 Statewide Conference)
- Brewer
- Foxcroft Academy
- Gardiner
- Greely
- Hampden Academy
- Nokomis
- Oceanside
- Old Town
- Wells
- York
Class D North
- Belfast
- John Bapst
- Madison
- MCI
- Maranacook
- Mattanawcook Academy
- Winslow
Class D South
- Dirigo
- Freeport
- Lisbon
- Morse
- Mountain Valley
- Oak Hill
- Poland
- Winthrop
8-Man Large North
- Camden Hills
- Ellsworth
- Houlton
- MDI
- Waterville
8-Man Large South
- Cape Elizabeth
- Gray-New Gloucester
- Lake Region
- Mount Ararat
- Spruce Mountain
- Yarmouth
8-Man Small North
- Bucksport
- Dexter
- Orono Stearns
- Valley
- Washington Academy
8-Man Small South
- Boothbay
- Mount View
- Old Orchard Beach
- Sacopee Valley
- Telstar
- Traip Academy
