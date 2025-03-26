Proposed Maine High School Football Reclassification for the Next 2 Years

Here is the proposed Maine High School Football Reclassification for the next 2 year cycle for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

This will be voted on by the full Maine High School Principal's Association at their April meeting at the Samoset. This has already been voted on and approved by the Football Committee and the Classification Committee.

Thanks to Maine High School Football for the information

Class A North

Bangor

Deering

Edward Little

Lewiston

Oxford Hills

Portland

Windham

Class A South

Bonny Eagle

Massabesic

Noble

Sanford

Scarborough

South Portland

Thornton Academy

Class B North

Brunswick

Cony

Fryeburg Academy

Lawrence

Messalonskee

Mt. Blue

Skowhegan

Class B South

Biddeford

Cheverus

Gorham

Falmouth

Kennebunk

Marshwood

Westbrook

Class C (1 Statewide Conference)

Brewer

Foxcroft Academy

Gardiner

Greely

Hampden Academy

Nokomis

Oceanside

Old Town

Wells

York

Class D North

Belfast

John Bapst

Madison

MCI

Maranacook

Mattanawcook Academy

Winslow

Class D South

Dirigo

Freeport

Lisbon

Morse

Mountain Valley

Oak Hill

Poland

Winthrop

8-Man Large North

Camden Hills

Ellsworth

Houlton

MDI

Waterville

8-Man Large South

Cape Elizabeth

Gray-New Gloucester

Lake Region

Mount Ararat

Spruce Mountain

Yarmouth

8-Man Small North

Bucksport

Dexter

Orono Stearns

Valley

Washington Academy

8-Man Small South

Boothbay

Mount View

Old Orchard Beach

Sacopee Valley

Telstar

Traip Academy

