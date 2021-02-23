Raising Money With The Raise Of A Flag
This Friday and Saturday is the second year of an ice fishing derby in Lincoln to benefit the Brady Nickerson Foundation.
It's a two day event, covering all the lakes in Lincoln.
They have prizes and contests.
You just need to register at Prince Thomas Park, weigh-ins happen there too.
Find more details on their Facebook page and on their website.
This year our annual fishing derby is two days!!
Are you ready for our fishing derby with the Town of Lincoln, Maine
We can't wait to see what you can catch this year!
Fish with us for a great cause Feb. 26th and 27th! Registration and weigh-in is at Prince Thomas Park. Fish ANY of Lincoln's Lakes!
This year prizes are:
75.00$ thanks to Marquis Heating
50.00 Walmart gift card thanks to Rick Burpee, State farm agent
Books from author Janis Hennessey
Food from Harvest Moon Delis and Tacorita
Gifts from Whitney's Outfitters
Passes to the Maine Wildlife Park
Children's passes to the Ogunquit Playhouse Children's Theatre.
and more!