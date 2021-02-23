Raising Money With The Raise Of A Flag

This Friday and Saturday is the second year of an ice fishing derby in Lincoln to benefit the Brady Nickerson Foundation.

It's a two day event, covering all the lakes in Lincoln.

They have prizes and contests.

You just need to register at Prince Thomas Park, weigh-ins happen there too.

Find more details on their Facebook page and on their website.

This year our annual fishing derby is two days!!

Are you ready for our fishing derby with the Town of Lincoln, Maine

We can't wait to see what you can catch this year!

Fish with us for a great cause Feb. 26th and 27th! Registration and weigh-in is at Prince Thomas Park. Fish ANY of Lincoln's Lakes!

This year prizes are:

75.00$ thanks to Marquis Heating

50.00 Walmart gift card thanks to Rick Burpee, State farm agent

Books from author Janis Hennessey

Food from Harvest Moon Delis and Tacorita

Gifts from Whitney's Outfitters

Passes to the Maine Wildlife Park

Children's passes to the Ogunquit Playhouse Children's Theatre.

and more!