Recapping A Wild Deadline Day In The NBA

John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal joined The Drive on Thursday to recap what turned out to be a hectic deadline day around the NBA.

While the Celtics made a couple moves, acquiring guard Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic for Jeff Teague and a pair of 2nd round picks, plus dealing Daniel Theis to Chicago and Javonte Green to Washington as part of a three-team trade in return for 6'11" Moe Wagner and 7'2" Luke Kornet, it was a couple other teams in the Eastern Conference that proved to be the big winners of the day.

Where do the Celtics stand in the East after Thursday afternoon's series of moves? Let John fill you in.