Recapping The Sports Headlines & Highlights For 7-22

Get your day off to a great start by catching up on all the news and notes from around the world of sports with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

We have college sports notes from Maine and around the nation, baseball highlights from the Majors, as the Red Sox played Toronto in an exhibition game and scores and sound from Asia too.

Getty Images

We have notes from the NBA Bubble including details on the health of a Celtic.

Getty Images

There are stories from the NFL and the NHL too, a Boston Bruin is no surprise as he was nominated for an award again, in what is a record string for league history.

Getty Images

We have soccer notes too.

All of those details are covered in your Headlines and Highlights from The Morning Line.