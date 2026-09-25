Know Before You Go – Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust September 26 Racing [STANDINGS]

Know Before You Go – Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust September 26 Racing [STANDINGS]

Photo Chris Popper

There will be a full line-up on Saturday, September 26th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The pit opens at 11 a.m. with the grandstand opening at 1 p.m with racing set to begin at 2 p.m.

Admission for the pits is $30.00. Grandstand admission is

  • Ages 5 and Uner - Free
  • Ages 6-15 - $5.00
  • Ages 16-64 - $15.00
  • Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10.00

Scheduled to race are

  • Maine Air National Guard Super Streets Championship Race - 30 laps
  • Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks Championship Race - 30 laps
  • Kings Concession Crown Vics - 30 laps
  • Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 laps
  • Judy's Road Runners - 25 laps
  • Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 laps

Top 10 Point Standings as of September 19th.

Darling's Pro Stocks

  1. Austin Reras #39 - 241
  2. DJ Shaw #60 - 239
  3. Mathew Bourgoine #99ME - 202
  4. Josh St Clair #14 - 192
  5. Evan Beaulieu #56 - 188
  6. Nick Jenkins #32 - 165
  7. Ryan Deane #54 - 124
  8. Jamie Wright #84 - 124
  9. Mike Hopkins #15 - 112
  10. Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 106

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models

  1. Steve Kimball #51 - 412
  2. Bryson Parritt #27 - 226
  3. Todd Lawrence #6 - 192
  4. Chuck Colby #87 - 180
  5. John Curtis #07 - 180
  6. Matt Lee #28W - 174
  7. Shane Clark #21 - 170
  8. Rowland Robinson Jr. #20 - 156
  9. Phil Richardson #05 - 154
  10. Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 142

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets

  1. Ryan Robinson #2 - 458
  2. Jeff Alley #24 - 434
  3. Cody Brassbridge #07 - 414
  4. Ryan Bel #44 - 378
  5. Jack McKee #28 - 282
  6. Sean Johnson #9 - 248
  7. Isaac Rollins #10 - 186
  8. Peter Robinson #81 - 176
  9. James Doucette #28D - 156
  10. Bill Harnish #23 - 138

Harvey RV & Marine Super Stocks

  1. Scott Modery #1 - 490
  2. Jordan Pearson #3 - 458
  3. Keith Drost -#74 - 432
  4. Jordan Kimball #80 - 378
  5. Matt Mingo #12 - 316
  6. Bobby Seger Jr. #3X - 280
  7. Jason Morse #14 - 192
  8. Jim Bragdon #3 - 158
  9. Isaac Rollins #10 - 144
  10. Shane Tatro #33 - 144

King's Concessions Crown Vics

  1. Brock Deane #54 - 674
  2. Talon Blanchard #77T - 574
  3. James Hayward #16 - 502
  4. Donny Blanchard #77 - 500
  5. Chris Nickerson #18 - 480
  6. Dave St. Clair #14 - 468
  7. Austin Beale #39 - 424
  8. Lily Smith #55 - 390
  9. Mike McCullough #7 - 388
  10. Spencer Beale #39S - 378

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's

  1. Darius Mrianda #04 - 364
  2. Roy Hathorn #07 - 344
  3. Trey Brown #33 - 336
  4. Becky Burns #97 - 316
  5. Mark Sawyer #36 - 316
  6. Ian Fraser #10 - 186
  7. Mason Silva #71 - 184
  8. Cody LeBlanc #7NH - 170
  9. Derek Smith #10X - 134
  10. Jim Doxon #84 - 116

Judy's Road Runners

  1. Brock Worster #95W - 684
  2. Nick Bickford #12 - 608
  3. Andrew Crosby #62 - 50-8
  4. Jeffrey Burditt #82 - 506
  5. Ed Salisbury #5 - 504
  6. Erik Worster #11 - 498
  7. Waylon Giguere #1 - 430
  8. David Boulier #33 - 418
  9. Scott Bonney #69 - 386
  10. Craig Holm #18 - 260

Northeast Pro Sprint Series

  1. Brad Staples #59 - 572
  2. Richard Gray #89 - 422
  3. Eric Clark #90 - 386
  4. Sam Doolan #66X - 350
  5. Aaron Carter #18X - 272
  6. Mike Headd #319 - 254
  7. Loring Carter #18X - 212
  8. Gary Dow #88 - 208
  9. Bruce Staples #88 - 124
  10. Scott Lane #69 - 90
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Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

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