There will be a full line-up on Saturday, September 26th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The pit opens at 11 a.m. with the grandstand opening at 1 p.m with racing set to begin at 2 p.m.

Admission for the pits is $30.00. Grandstand admission is

Ages 5 and Uner - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5.00

Ages 16-64 - $15.00

Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10.00

Scheduled to race are

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets Championship Race - 30 laps

Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks Championship Race - 30 laps

Kings Concession Crown Vics - 30 laps

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 laps

Judy's Road Runners - 25 laps

Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 laps

Top 10 Point Standings as of September 19th.

Darling's Pro Stocks

Austin Reras #39 - 241 DJ Shaw #60 - 239 Mathew Bourgoine #99ME - 202 Josh St Clair #14 - 192 Evan Beaulieu #56 - 188 Nick Jenkins #32 - 165 Ryan Deane #54 - 124 Jamie Wright #84 - 124 Mike Hopkins #15 - 112 Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 106

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models

Steve Kimball #51 - 412 Bryson Parritt #27 - 226 Todd Lawrence #6 - 192 Chuck Colby #87 - 180 John Curtis #07 - 180 Matt Lee #28W - 174 Shane Clark #21 - 170 Rowland Robinson Jr. #20 - 156 Phil Richardson #05 - 154 Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 142

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets

Ryan Robinson #2 - 458 Jeff Alley #24 - 434 Cody Brassbridge #07 - 414 Ryan Bel #44 - 378 Jack McKee #28 - 282 Sean Johnson #9 - 248 Isaac Rollins #10 - 186 Peter Robinson #81 - 176 James Doucette #28D - 156 Bill Harnish #23 - 138

Harvey RV & Marine Super Stocks

Scott Modery #1 - 490 Jordan Pearson #3 - 458 Keith Drost -#74 - 432 Jordan Kimball #80 - 378 Matt Mingo #12 - 316 Bobby Seger Jr. #3X - 280 Jason Morse #14 - 192 Jim Bragdon #3 - 158 Isaac Rollins #10 - 144 Shane Tatro #33 - 144

King's Concessions Crown Vics

Brock Deane #54 - 674 Talon Blanchard #77T - 574 James Hayward #16 - 502 Donny Blanchard #77 - 500 Chris Nickerson #18 - 480 Dave St. Clair #14 - 468 Austin Beale #39 - 424 Lily Smith #55 - 390 Mike McCullough #7 - 388 Spencer Beale #39S - 378

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's

Darius Mrianda #04 - 364 Roy Hathorn #07 - 344 Trey Brown #33 - 336 Becky Burns #97 - 316 Mark Sawyer #36 - 316 Ian Fraser #10 - 186 Mason Silva #71 - 184 Cody LeBlanc #7NH - 170 Derek Smith #10X - 134 Jim Doxon #84 - 116

Judy's Road Runners

Brock Worster #95W - 684 Nick Bickford #12 - 608 Andrew Crosby #62 - 50-8 Jeffrey Burditt #82 - 506 Ed Salisbury #5 - 504 Erik Worster #11 - 498 Waylon Giguere #1 - 430 David Boulier #33 - 418 Scott Bonney #69 - 386 Craig Holm #18 - 260

Northeast Pro Sprint Series

Brad Staples #59 - 572 Richard Gray #89 - 422 Eric Clark #90 - 386 Sam Doolan #66X - 350 Aaron Carter #18X - 272 Mike Headd #319 - 254 Loring Carter #18X - 212 Gary Dow #88 - 208 Bruce Staples #88 - 124 Scott Lane #69 - 90

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