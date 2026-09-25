Know Before You Go – Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust September 26 Racing [STANDINGS]
There will be a full line-up on Saturday, September 26th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The pit opens at 11 a.m. with the grandstand opening at 1 p.m with racing set to begin at 2 p.m.
Admission for the pits is $30.00. Grandstand admission is
- Ages 5 and Uner - Free
- Ages 6-15 - $5.00
- Ages 16-64 - $15.00
- Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10.00
Scheduled to race are
- Maine Air National Guard Super Streets Championship Race - 30 laps
- Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks Championship Race - 30 laps
- Kings Concession Crown Vics - 30 laps
- Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 laps
- Judy's Road Runners - 25 laps
- Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 laps
Top 10 Point Standings as of September 19th.
Darling's Pro Stocks
- Austin Reras #39 - 241
- DJ Shaw #60 - 239
- Mathew Bourgoine #99ME - 202
- Josh St Clair #14 - 192
- Evan Beaulieu #56 - 188
- Nick Jenkins #32 - 165
- Ryan Deane #54 - 124
- Jamie Wright #84 - 124
- Mike Hopkins #15 - 112
- Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 106
Carmel Well Drilling Late Models
- Steve Kimball #51 - 412
- Bryson Parritt #27 - 226
- Todd Lawrence #6 - 192
- Chuck Colby #87 - 180
- John Curtis #07 - 180
- Matt Lee #28W - 174
- Shane Clark #21 - 170
- Rowland Robinson Jr. #20 - 156
- Phil Richardson #05 - 154
- Dave Farrington Jr. #23 - 142
Maine Air National Guard Super Streets
- Ryan Robinson #2 - 458
- Jeff Alley #24 - 434
- Cody Brassbridge #07 - 414
- Ryan Bel #44 - 378
- Jack McKee #28 - 282
- Sean Johnson #9 - 248
- Isaac Rollins #10 - 186
- Peter Robinson #81 - 176
- James Doucette #28D - 156
- Bill Harnish #23 - 138
Harvey RV & Marine Super Stocks
- Scott Modery #1 - 490
- Jordan Pearson #3 - 458
- Keith Drost -#74 - 432
- Jordan Kimball #80 - 378
- Matt Mingo #12 - 316
- Bobby Seger Jr. #3X - 280
- Jason Morse #14 - 192
- Jim Bragdon #3 - 158
- Isaac Rollins #10 - 144
- Shane Tatro #33 - 144
King's Concessions Crown Vics
- Brock Deane #54 - 674
- Talon Blanchard #77T - 574
- James Hayward #16 - 502
- Donny Blanchard #77 - 500
- Chris Nickerson #18 - 480
- Dave St. Clair #14 - 468
- Austin Beale #39 - 424
- Lily Smith #55 - 390
- Mike McCullough #7 - 388
- Spencer Beale #39S - 378
Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's
- Darius Mrianda #04 - 364
- Roy Hathorn #07 - 344
- Trey Brown #33 - 336
- Becky Burns #97 - 316
- Mark Sawyer #36 - 316
- Ian Fraser #10 - 186
- Mason Silva #71 - 184
- Cody LeBlanc #7NH - 170
- Derek Smith #10X - 134
- Jim Doxon #84 - 116
Judy's Road Runners
- Brock Worster #95W - 684
- Nick Bickford #12 - 608
- Andrew Crosby #62 - 50-8
- Jeffrey Burditt #82 - 506
- Ed Salisbury #5 - 504
- Erik Worster #11 - 498
- Waylon Giguere #1 - 430
- David Boulier #33 - 418
- Scott Bonney #69 - 386
- Craig Holm #18 - 260
Northeast Pro Sprint Series
- Brad Staples #59 - 572
- Richard Gray #89 - 422
- Eric Clark #90 - 386
- Sam Doolan #66X - 350
- Aaron Carter #18X - 272
- Mike Headd #319 - 254
- Loring Carter #18X - 212
- Gary Dow #88 - 208
- Bruce Staples #88 - 124
- Scott Lane #69 - 90
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