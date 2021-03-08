Recapping The UMaine Football Season Opener

It was not a successful season opener for the UMaine football team, after 469 days between games, the Blak Bears traveled to Delaware to play the 25th ranked Blue Hens Saturday and were shutout 37-0.

• Maine Joe Fagnano completed only 10 of 23 passes for 61 yards

• The Bears only ran for a combined 51 yards on 24 carries

• Maine had 6 first downs, Delaware had 21. - three of Maine's came from penalties, only 3 were the result of offensive plays

• The Blue Hens outgained UMaine 370-112 in total yards

• Up next for Maine is Albany this Saturday at Alfond Stadium - The Great Danes won at UNH to start the season

The voice of the Black Bears - Rich Kimball - joined The Morning Line to recap week 1 and he says take everything that happens with a grain of salt.

It's not going to be a normal season, so normal expectations need to be tempered.