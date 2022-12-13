Red Sox Hall of Famer Fred Lynn joins The Drive [Audio]
Tuesday evening on The Drive, Ernie Clark and I had the honor of chatting with Red Sox Hall of Famer, Fred Lynn.
Lynn became an immediate fan favorite by winning the 1975 AL Rookie of the Year & MVP award - a feat that has only been matched since by Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 - while helping power the Sox to Game 7 of the '75 World Series.
In our 24-minute conversation with the 9x All-Star, we covered:
- Getting drafted out of high school by the New York Yankees (2:44)
- His career/most memorable moments in Boston (6:10)
- Lynn's memories of the '75 World Series (10:06)
- Lynn's departure from Boston and comparing that situation to what Xander Bogaerts just went through (13:10)
- The business of baseball in 2022 (19:20)
Listen to the entire conversation, right here -