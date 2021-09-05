Red Sox Lose Nick Pivetta to COVID – Kutter Crawford to Start Sunday

The Boston Red Sox lost Nick Pivetta, who was scheduled to start Sunday's finale against Cleveland, to COVID, the 10th player on the list.

Pivetta now joins Kike Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Matt Barnes, Yairo Munez, Martin Perez and Jarren Duran on the COVID list.

Kutter Crawford was selected from Triple A Worcester to fill Pivetta's start. Crawford, is making his first appearance on a major league roster. Selected by the Red Sox in the 16th round of the 2017 June Draft, the right-hander is 17-20 with a 3.56 ERA (122 ER/308.2 IP) in 63 career minor league appearances (62 starts).

He began the 2021 season with Double-A Portland before making his Triple-A debut in July. Crawford most recently pitched on August 27 against Buffalo, earning the win after allowing 1 unearned run on 1 hit with 8 strikeouts and no walks in 6.0 innings.

The Red Sox play the Indians Sunday afternoon with the pregame starting at 12:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 1:10 pm. on 929 The Ticket